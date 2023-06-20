When: Little Britain supervisors meeting, June 13.

What happened: The board discussed residents’ request to permit farmers to use refrigerated truck bodies for produce cold storage.

Background: The proposed zoning change first came to the board in December 2022. As local farmers are shifting to produce, they need a way to keep the crops cool between harvest and transport for sale. Refrigerated truck bodies are one option, but the township prohibits storage trailers unless they are under cover, such as in a shed, building or vented high tunnel.

Why it’s important: The board is not opposed to an amendment that would help local farmers, but they are concerned that if refrigerated trailers were permitted, people would want to use truck bodies for other storage. There were also concerns about the noise and diesel fumes from the units, and how long they could be kept if no longer in use.

The cost: Renting a refrigerated trailer for this purpose costs about $300 per month. Some farms may need more than one because of the size of their harvest, or because different crops need to be kept at different temperatures.

What happens next: The township solicitor will provide the farmers’ attorney with a list of points that would need to be addressed for the supervisors to consider an amendment.

Quotable: “This is such a slippery slope that we don’t know how to allow it for them (farmers) and keep it in a safe spot so we don’t open up a can of worms,” Supervisor Pat Wood said. “They can have them (refrigerated truck bodies), just not sitting out in the open.”

Other happenings: The board appointed Mark Deimler as the township’s sewage enforcement officer. He replaces Marvin Stoner, who has resigned for health reasons. The board expressed their appreciation to Stoner and his long years of service in the township.