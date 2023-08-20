When: Eden Township board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 14.

What happened: Jeremiah R. Ely, the township’s emergency management coordinator, told the board that a farm safety day is being planned for sometime in late September or early October at the Quarryville fire hall.

Background: The township has an active emergency management department, which provides information and programming for the community as well as responding to emergency incidents.

Why it’s important: There have been at least three recent accidents in the township — a youth trampled by a horse, a youth with hands caught in a trap and a buggy and vehicle accident on Valley Road in which a couple was killed.

Quotable: “It’s been a tough month for the township,” Ely said.

The cost: Cost for the program is unknown at this point, with funding coming from the emergency management department budget.

What happens next: Other organizations that may be involved in the event include Safe Kids Lancaster County, Penn State Extension and Quarryville Fire Company.