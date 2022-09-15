When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: The board continued a public hearing from Aug. 8 requested by Jacob and Brooke Zoltowski to allow them to continue to have chickens on their property at 23 Old Post Lane, Lititz. President Donna DiMeo recused herself because she resides in the neighborhood.

Details: Jacob Zoltowski said his family has had nine chickens on their 25,000-square-foot property for 2 1/2 years. “They meet all the requirements of the Manheim Township pet ordinance,” he said. “My kids love them. The neighbors’ kids do too. We share eggs with neighbors. (The chickens) are very quiet.”

Comments: Gene and Pat Hartzall, of Old Post Lane, objected. Pat Hartzall said the chickens are in violation of the Buckfield neighborhood bylaws and fears contraction of avian flu, salmonella or other diseases. Steve and Nancy Lesher, 19 Old Post Lane, who could not attend the meeting, wrote a letter objecting to the chickens and asked the board to hold a second hearing so they can present their concerns. Jennifer Ishler and her young daughter, Sierra Ishler, of 2650 Sutton Place, who previously had chickens, spoke in favor of them, noting that Lancaster County is built on agriculture. Brooke Zoltowski asked the board to make a decision “tonight.” “This has gone on long enough,” she said.

Background: In a phone call after the meeting, Zoltowski noted he paid a fee of $1,750 to have the chickens. “Many municipalities allow chickens without conditional use approval,” he said. Zoltowski said the zoning hearing board previously voted 7 to 1 to allow the chickens.

What’s next: The commissioners voted unanimously to continue the hearing at their Oct. 10 meeting. Lisa Douglas, director of planning and zoning, said the request will go to the planning commission next month and back to the commissioners at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Posh Properties: The board also continued a public hearing from Aug. 22 concerning the floodplain on the 8.395-acre vacant property of woods and fields at 789 Flory Mill Road, where Posh Properties proposes to build a 25,000-square-foot self-storage facility and a 12,184-square-foot hotel with 147 off-street parking spaces. Peter Wertz, an attorney for Posh, and Michael Jeitner, a civil engineer with Bohler Engineering, in Bethlehem, presented the board with an extensive flood study report. Jeitner said the Manheim Township engineer concurs with his finding that the construction will not change the water surface elevation and added that Posh will provide an increase in stormwater management controls. The board will consider the request at its next meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Farm purchase: The board voted unanimously to begin negotiations to purchase a farm at 170 Delp Road, adjacent to Overlook Park, with an appraisal of the fair market value.

Fire Rescue monthly report: Chief Scott Little reported that the department has been awarded a $44,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, noting that it is Fire Rescue’s 13th grant in 11 years, totaling $2 million. In a phone call after the meeting, Little said the grant will be used to install a vehicle exhaust system at the Richmond Square Fire House.

Police monthly report: Chief Thomas Rudzinski said that credit cards were stolen from two unlocked cars at the dog park, urging everyone to lock their vehicles. He also reported that the police responded to an overdose death, the first in “quite some time,” and noted that hiring new officers is a challenge. He said several officers were caught in gunfire in East Hempfield Township (referencing the standoff that ended with a suspect, Miguel Angel Rodriguez, wounded and woman, Nemesis Florentino, being found dead of a gunshot to the head). “They put their lives on the line every day,” he said. “They were in serious harm’s way.” The department will hold a car seat checkup event at the Hands-On House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

Also: Later in the meeting, the board discussed its contract to provide police coverage for Lancaster Township. DiMeo said the contract expires Dec. 31, 2024, and most likely will not be renewed because Manheim Township cannot afford to fund the pensions for the eight to 10 officers working in Lancaster Township. “We have to talk to the police officers and see what they think. We’ll leave it at that for now.”

Stormwater: The board unanimously agreed to appoint an 11-member temporary stormwater management task force to perhaps meet monthly from June 2023 until Dec. 31, 2023, to make recommendations to the commissioners for complying with federal regulations. One of the outcomes could be a stormwater management utility fee. DiMeo said the municipality has budgeted $1 million for compliance, which is predicted to cost $3 million.

Coffee with Commissioners: President DiMeo said no one showed up at the most recent monthly get together, which began about a year ago. “We need to look at it,” she said. “Saturday morning is not working. We need to look for a different way to meet with people.”

Other business: The board met in an executive session on Aug. 26 to discuss legal issues and the police contract. In announcements at the beginning of the meeting, DiMeo said there will be a public presentation on a proposed settlement with Grandview Strand, at its next meeting. The board previously rejected the plan proposed by Charter Homes & Housing for 204 apartments in three-story buildings on 26 acres at 1251 New Holland Pike, along with offices, a pool and a community clubhouse.

What’s next: The board will hold a special public meeting with all department directors at Calvary Church, East Room, 1051 Landis Valley Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. Sept. 15 for legal training, long-range planning and capital budget review.