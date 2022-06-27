The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating a plane crash that happened at Reigle Field Airport in Palmyra, Lebanon County.

A single-engine Luscombe 8A airplane struck a vehicle while trying to land at the airport at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the FAA. Only the pilot was on the plane and was able to land the plane on the property adjacent to the runway after the impact with the car.

South Londonderry Police Department identified the pilot as Michael Long, 68, of Elizabethtown, and the occupants of the VW Passat the plane hit as Donald Rice, 69, and Kathryn Rice, 66, both of Ono.

No injuries were reported, according to the release. The car’s roof and rear windows were damaged, and the plan’s landing gear and fuselage were damaged from the impact.