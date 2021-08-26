An explosion injured one person and leveled an Amish-owned commercial building in Jackson Township, Lebanon County, Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to Lapp Carriage Shop on 372 King St. around 8 a.m. for a reported fire, according to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police. The fire was contained shortly after it started.

Lapp Carriage Shop made carriages for horse and buggies. It is not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but it leveled the shop and damaged surrounding homes.

A young was airlifted to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center and was confirmed to be in stable condition as of last night according to Mike Shaak, deputy fire chief for the Keystone Hook and Ladder Company in Myerstown. No other injuries were reported.

The explosion is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police trooper John Burns.

Throughout the morning, Amish arrived at the site to lend support, according to a report in the Lebanon Daily News.