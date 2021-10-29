When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: Following an update from the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce, Vice President Toni Tice asked the township supervisors to increase their annual contribution to $10,000 and to make a one-time contribution of $4,000. The board made no decision, nor did they comment on the presentation and request from the chamber.

Why it matters: Temporary Executive Director Bob Price explained that the pandemic hit the chamber hard. They lost their previous executive director and marketing director, suspended all membership dues, and postponed the annual celebration and other fundraising events. Money from the CARES Act and one other grant allowed the chamber to stay open with part-time staff. The money from the township will allow the chamber to resume full-time staffing. They plan to ask Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough, the other municipalities the chamber serves, for the same increase in contribution.

Quotable: “The additional funding will help the chamber stabilize operations, expand our membership, hold a full slate of events and fundraising, as well as a return to full-time staffing,” Tice said.

Other news: The board approved the purchase of a salt spreader for the crew pickup truck for $7,000. The payment is to be drawn from the capital reserve fund.