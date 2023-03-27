Officials have identified an Ephrata woman among the seven killed in the Friday R.M. Palmer chocolate factory explosion in West Reading.

The Berks County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, according to WFMZ. Sandoe was the director of human resources at R.M. Palmer, according to her LinkedIn page.

Sandoe was a graduate of Manheim Central High School, according to LNP archives.

The coroner also said 60-year-old Domingo Cruz, of Reading, died in the explosion. The coroner is still working to confirm the identities of the remaining five people, according to the report.

The Friday explosion destroyed one building and damaged a neighboring building. Reading Hospital said Saturday afternoon it had received 10 patients, of which one was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital and another to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Two were admitted to Reading Hospital in good and fair condition, respectively, and the others had been discharged, officials said.

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion. A UGI Utilities spokesperson said crews were brought in after damage from the blast led to the release of gas that was helping to feed the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.