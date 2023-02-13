When: Ephrata Area school board committee meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: Ephrata War Memorial Association wants to upgrade the seating and baseball area at the War Memorial Field, which is where the district hosts many of its sports activities.

Why it matters: If the project proceeds, it would allow for 1,200 to 1,300 new seats — a mix of seats with backrests and bleacher benches — and upgrades around the field. Although the project would be privately funded, it would need approval from the board before moving forward.

Background: The association wants to bring back a retro look to the baseball field, reflecting the history of the area while also focusing on modern aspects such as easy maintenance. “We have done everything possible to make this whole area as maintenance-free and school-friendly as possible,” former district high school football coach Scott Shelley said.

Funding: Shelley pointed out that if approved, the project would not be a burden to the school district and its taxpayers: “We’re going to do this all privately, through the alumni, through local businesses and more.” The association is working with Heck Construction Co. Inc. on the pre-construction phase. Land development plans are finished and are awaiting approval from the borough. The project would also need board approval. Because it would be privately done, the district wouldn’t need to put projects out to bid.

Quotable: “It would all be completed through the association and then donated back to the school district once completed,” explained Kristee Reichard, district business manager. She said the presentation was just to get the project details and designs in front of the board, not to make any final decisions.

Curriculum: The course catalog for the upcoming school year is up for board approval later this month. A new addition that may receive attention from drone enthusiasts is an introductory level course named Drones: Hobby to Certification. The course is designed to prepare students for Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems certification exam, explained Assistant Superintendent Richard Hornberger. Primary knowledge areas covered for the certification exam include federal regulations, airspace classifications, weather, aircraft performance, and operations. The district is also adding other industry-based certifications; two new courses are Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word & PowerPoint. Both courses are offered to students in grades nine through 12, and students who attend will take the Microsoft Office Specialist certification exam.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet again Feb. 27 at Fulton Elementary School.