When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Ephrata Township officials discussed their negotiations with Martin Energy to allow a future trail expansion to run through Martin’s land.

Why it matters: Township Manager Steve Sawyer said Martin Energy submitted a land development plan where they intend to construct a 12,000-square-foot office building. He told the supervisors that Martin Energy has not officially decided whether to grant the 15-foot public easement for the potential future extension of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail near the bridge on West Mohler Church Road. However, developers are “looking favorably” into accommodating it.

Redesign: Brian Martin of Martin Energy wrote in a July 22 email developers would find it an inconvenience to relocate nine parking spaces intended for employees and occasional walk-in clients. However, he added Martin Energy wants to do its part in being good neighbors with the township by giving this request “serious, positive consideration.” Sawyer said at the meeting if Martin Energy formally approves the public easement, they may have to slightly redesign the plan, though it wouldn’t require a new stormwater management plan.

Chair’s comments: Chair Clark Stauffer asked whether the nine parking spaces that would be eliminated are mandated by any township ordinances. Sawyer said the township does require a certain amount of parking spaces for commercial plans. He added they’ve been in discussions with Martin Energy about utilizing an existing stoned area as a new location for the parking spots. Martin Energy has told township employees and clients to park in that stone area currently.

Upcoming bridge project: Sawyer said the original plan was to construct a pedestrian bridge for future Northeast extensions to East Cocalico Township and Denver. The cost of that proposed pedestrian bridge project would be at least $500,000. Sawyer also said it would make sense to explore incorporating a safe, wider public pedestrian crossing as a part of the West Mohler Church Road bridge project, which is slated to be part of the county Transportation Improvement Program. Last month, the supervisors voted to contribute 5% to project costs; 80% will be funded by federal funds and 15% by state funding.

Quotable: “It looks favorable, (Martin Energy) are willing to work with us,” Sawyer said.

What’s next: Sawyer said the township would like to finalize an agreement with Martin Energy in the near future. He believes once the township enters the design process for the bridge, the state Department of Transportation prefers bridge designs with public pedestrian easements. Township solicitor Tony Schimaneck advised the township to “lock down” a recorded public easement. The supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. Aug. 16 in the Ephrata Township municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.