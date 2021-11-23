When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: Ephrata Township Manager Steve Sawyer told the board at the in-person meeting the Mohler Church Road bridge project was one of six chosen projects in Lancaster County to be funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15.

Why it matters: Sawyer told township engineer Jim Caldwell the road would need to be closed during the project. Residents who live in nearby housing developments — Eastbrook, Misty Meadows, Summer Lane Green, Autumn Hills — use the road to access Route 272. A project of this size is probably going to take 12 months or more to complete. “There’s going to be an inconvenience,” Sawyer said, adding “we have a lot of housing clustered in that area.”

Project overview: The project will replace the entire bridge crossing over Cocalico Creek, which is estimated to cost $3 million. The area sees heavy truck traffic from Denver Wholesale Foods. The bridge is a common site for flooding, according to township officials. Sawyer said after the meeting that Mohler Church Road is one of the first roads the township closes when flooding occurs.

County request: The township has had a history of requesting financial assistance to rebuild the bridge from the county. The township had requested numerous times for the bridge to be added to Lancaster County’s Transportation Improvement Program over the past decade. Recently, the township’s request was placed under a list of long-range requests within the Transportation Improvement Program. Sawyer said a request could take 10 or more years to be fulfilled.

Quotable: “The fact that the county (Metropolitan Planning Organization) selected our project as one of six that will receive funding through the infrastructure bill, I think it’s great news for us,” Sawyer said to supervisors.

What’s next: Sawyer said designing and engineering is a “long process” when federal money is involved in infrastructure projects. He added, within two to three years, the township could be ready to begin engineering and bid out the project.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Ephrata Township municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.