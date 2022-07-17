When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, July 5.

What happened: Township Manager Steve Sawyer announced the township will receive an additional $150,000 from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to restore 16 acres along the Cocalico Creek. That’s on top of the original grant of $195,980, for an amended amount of $345,980. Supervisor Anthony Haws was absent.

Background: The Cocalico Creek project will serve as the township’s pollution reduction project for its municipal separate storm sewer system program, as required by the state Department of Environmental Protection. The project, designed to rehabilitate a 2,800-foot section of the creek stretching from Acorn Court to Autumn Blaze Way, is adjacent to the Autumn Hills neighborhood. The project is slated to begin in late spring of next year.

The cost: At the April 19 meeting, the board voted unanimously to award a contract for the Cocalico Creek restoration project to Flyway Excavating Inc. for $798,720, almost double the estimated cost.

Inflation’s influence: In September 2021, the township estimated the project cost at approximately $400,000. The cost doubled because of increased costs of materials attributed to inflation.

Grants galore: In 2020, Ephrata Township was also awarded a $145,300 grant from the Lancaster Clean Water Fund. The grants from the Lancaster Clean Water fund and DCNR total $491,280.

Remaining balance: The township will utilize its American Rescue Funds to pay the remaining $307,440.

Snakehead report: Sawyer also opened a discussion on a June 26 report from Lancaster-based fisherman Michael Petrotsky from a June 25 snakehead fishing tournament that took place at Quarry Lake. Three fishermen competed, however, none of them will advance to the second round. In his report, there were 12 snakehead fish bites, but none was caught. He said he saw a snakehead over 30 inches in length less than 8 feet from his kayak. He said the experience confirmed his suspicions of the lake’s snakehead population.

Quotable: “I’m no biologist, but I would absolutely say there is a well-established population at the lake,” Petrotsky wrote in a June 26 email to the township.

What’s next: The board will meet again at 7 a.m. July 19 in the Ephrata Township municipal building at 265 Akron Road.