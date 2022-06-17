When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, June 7.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to pay 50% toward a traffic light improvement project at the Garden Spot Road/Route 272 intersection, at a cost of $8,850. Ephrata Township Manager Steve Sawyer said in a June 9 email the township will pay it out of either the general fund or the liquid fuels fund.

Why it matters: Ephrata Township shares the intersection with East Cocalico Township and each municipality contributes 50% of the costs of any improvements that are made. The total cost of the project is $17,700. The work being done at the traffic intersection is preemption upgrades for emergency vehicles. Preemption allows emergency vehicles such as ambulances to control traffic lights in emergency situations. The driver of an emergency vehicle will press a button to make all traffic signals red to allow safer passage.

Read all about it: Sawyer found out about the light upgrades through a municipal brief posted in LNP | LancasterOnline from the May 5 East Cocalico meeting, where supervisors approved the project. In a May 25 email to Mike Hession, East Cocalico’s manager, Sawyer wrote he would “request that we receive advance notice of a proposed project at this intersection if we are going to be asked to pay 50% of the cost.”

Quotable: “Emergency preemption is a safety feature that I feel should be at every signal,” Sawyer said.

Sandboxes: Supervisors unanimously approved removing the sandboxes at the community park. Sawyer said a township sanitation employee discovered sand in the bathrooms, playground areas and the pavilion. The township had problems with the small drain line in the water fountain getting clogged because it is an “easy place” for someone to wash their hands after leaving the sandbox. The township placed signs at the park for the sand to remain in sandboxes earlier this spring.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 a.m. on June 21 in the municipal building at 265 Akron Road.