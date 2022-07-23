When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, July 19.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to spend $200,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding on contributions to three fire companies — Ephrata Pioneer, Lincoln and Akron. Contributions would go toward fire apparatus funds, which are used to purchase vehicles and equipment.

Background: The action was tabled June 21 due to Supervisor Anthony Haws’ absence and Vice Chair Ty Zerbe’s request for council to wait for his opinion on the subject and be part of the decision. The township will receive $1.09 million in rescue funds. The federal government issued the final ruling earlier this year, allowing a “wide range of flexibility” on how municipalities can spend or place dollars for any general government purpose. Funds must be spent before Dec. 31, 2024.

Breakdown: Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company and Lincoln Fire Company will each receive $82,000, while Akron Fire Company will receive $36,000. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said after the meeting the township will wait until it receives the second payment of American Recovery Funds before making the contributions to the fire companies. The funds will be dispersed similarly to general fund annual contributions.

Decision-making: Supervisor Anthony Haws said he is “all for the $200,000” believing it’s important to support their local fire departments who are putting their lives on the line on a voluntary basis. Board Chair Clark Stauffer said he felt the township should contribute $150,000 and add the $50,000 in the future due to recent inflation. Zerbe shared Haws’ opinion on dedicating $200,000 to the three local fire companies.

Fire response: Lincoln Fire Chief Rich Gehman said he was in favor of the township dividing $200,000 to help local fire companies fund their future apparatus purchases. He also told township officials Lincoln Fire Company greatly appreciates their contribution.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Ephrata Township municipal building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.