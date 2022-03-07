When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, March 1.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to advertise a public hearing notice for proposed zoning ordinance amendments for short-term rentals, small wireless facilities and electronic signs.

Why it matters: The public hearings will occur at the Board of Supervisors meeting at 7 p.m. April 5. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said all the proposed zoning ordinance amendments will have timely feedback submitted from the township and county planning commissions.

Background: Last fall, township officials discussed the regulation of small wireless facilities and of short-term rentals such as vacation homes or apartments, often seen as an alternative to hotel lodging. Sawyer said the small wireless amendment is a response to state legislation passed last August, paving the way for the installation of a 5G network. The new state law “supersedes” the township’s zoning ordinance. The electronic variable messaging signs amendment is more recent, as the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to forward the petition to the Ephrata Township and Lancaster County Planning commissions last month. This amendment is in relation to a request by Good’s Inc. for redevelopment of the former Kmart shopping center on South State Street as a Good’s Store and a Dutch-Way Farm Market.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. March 15 at the Ephrata Township municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.