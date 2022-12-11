When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: The board approved advertising the township budget for 2023 with no increase in real estate tax. The tax rate remains at 1.27 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to be $127.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $4.6 million and total expenses of $4.5 million. Major expenditures over the coming year total $2,016,000, and $873,124 will be utilized by the township for the highway fund.

Police expenses: Despite the percentage decrease from 55.3% to 44.3% of the general fund budget, police expenditures will increase from $1,979,000 in 2022 to $2,016,000 in 2023. The overall percentage of the budget spent on police will go down in 2023 due to the township’s $798,720 Cocalico Creek Restoration project. Without the Cocalico Creek Restoration project cost being included in the 2023 budget, police costs would be 54% of the general fund budget. The cost also includes $21,000 for a school resource officer. The township contracts police services from Ephrata Borough at a cost of $1.9 million.

Cocalico Creek: The Cocalico Creek Restoration project is the mandated pollution reduction project as part of the township’s State Department of Environmental Protection MS4 Program. This project will restore 16 acres along Cocalico Creek along with creating floodplain benches and eliminating steep vertical banks. In-stream structures that reduce excessive erosion and sedimentation, will also be implemented. The project will provide areas of fish habitat and an extension of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail. A kayak/canoe launch area along with a handicap-accessible fishing pier will be constructed on the 16-acre project site.

Project funding: Two grants were received for this project. The first grant of $345,980 was from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation partnership program. The second grant is from the Lancaster Clean Water Fund in the amount of $145,300. The township’s American Rescue Plan Act funds will cover the rest of the project, at a cost of $307,440.

Road projects: The 2023 road projects will include the resurfacing of Dutchland Avenue, Pleasant View Drive and Michelle Drive, along with seal coating eight roads.

Community contributions: The township’s annual contribution to the Ephrata Public Library will increase by $1,000 from $36,500 to $37,500. The township will also contribute $5,400 to the Ephrata recCenter.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 7 a.m. Dec. 20.