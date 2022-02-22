When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 15.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to forward a zoning amendment petition to the township and county planning commissions that would pave the way for a digital message board from Good’s Inc.

Background: The zoning petition is a part of the Kmart redevelopment project at 1127 S. State Street, Ephrata, where a Good’s Store and a Dutch-Way Farm Market will occupy the existing commercial building. Good’s had a petition ready for board approval at the Feb. 1 supervisors meeting. However, supervisors tabled the petition due to no mention of a community service announcement clause they requested.

At issue: Attorney Claudia Shank of McNees Wallace & Nurick said the change would allow emergencies — such as Amber and Silver alerts and community messages from township organizations — to be displayed on the signs. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said all community organizations would provide formatted messages on an electronic storage device to the sign’s owner.

Message approval: The township manager, who serves in the dual role of zoning officer, would have an opportunity to review proposed messages from local organizations. The owner of the electronic variable messaging sign will also have an opportunity to review and can refuse to display a particular message “at its reasonable discretion.” Shank said the reason was to prevent partisan, political or controversial messages from appearing.

Quotable: “This is meant to be advertising community-oriented activities and things of that nature,” Shank said.

What’s next: A public hearing will be scheduled at a future supervisors meeting to officially implement the zoning ordinance amendment requested by Good’s Inc. The board will meet again at 7 p.m. March 1 in the Ephrata Township municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.