When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: Township supervisors voted unanimously to approve the 2022 preliminary budget at a projected amount of $3.58 million. Residents will not see a tax increase as the projected millage rate will remain at 1.27 mills.

Why it matters: This is the time of year when municipalities are drafting and discussing preliminary budgets for the new fiscal year. Supervisors are scheduled to adopt the budget at the Dec. 7 meeting.

Policing: Police expenditures, at $1.98 million, represent over half of the preliminary budget. The township contracts police services with Ephrata Borough. The budget includes Ephrata Township’s portions of the $19,800 salary for a school resource officer and a $3,200 purchase of body cameras.

Highway fund: The township is projected to spend $926,115 on proposed road projects, department salaries, snow removal, traffic signal costs, fuel and equipment costs in 2022. The township will receive $421,115 from the state liquid fuels fund, providing half of the highway budget. The highway department budget is planning to purchase a new pickup truck and stainless steel plow for $48,000.

Road projects: The township is planning to resurface Ridge Avenue from Mohler Church Road to Glenwood Drive and Hackman Road. Nine municipal roads will receive seal coating next year.

Capital project: A state-required pollution reduction plan along 16 acres of the Cocalico Creek will serve as the township’s 2022 capital project at a cost of $400,000. The township received a $145,300 grant from the Lancaster Clean Water Fund last month. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Partnership Program grant of $195,980 will be disbursed early next year. An estimated remaining balance of $58,720 will be funded by the township.

Library: The township is projected to contribute $36,500 to the Ephrata Public Library.

Police promotions: Ephrata police Chief John Petrick announced two promotions. Officer Dan Albaugh and Detective Ken Lockhart were promoted to sergeant on Oct. 11.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Ephrata Township municipal building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.