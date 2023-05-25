When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, May 16.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously tabled a road closure request from CB Burkholder Homes in relation to its contractor shop and office construction project. The board postponed the decision until the township speaks with representatives from Ephrata Borough and East Cocalico Township, both of which have roads in the proposed detour routes.

Scope: West Mohler Church Road and North State Street will be receiving public sewer main extensions in relation to the contractor shop project. The public sewer main extension would start from a manhole on West Mohler Church Road to the four-way intersection of West Mohler Church Street to North State Street. A new manhole will be placed at the intersection.

Proposed roads: Within Ephrata Township, West Mohler Church Road, Meadow View Drive, Misty Lane, North State Street, Hilltop Drive, East Mohler Church Road and Reading Road are included in proposed detour routes. Township Manager Steve Sawyer suggested Overlook Road be included in the detour route, because most residents would use it “whether it's posted as a detour or not.”

Duration: Nick Bevan, of Fidelity Contracting LLC, the contractor for the project, said the detours will be implemented in three phases. In a May 2 letter, Bevan proposed the roadwork begin approximately on June 19. Starting then, the sewer main will be extended on West Mohler Church Road, lasting until August 8. The roads would be closed for daylight hours, temporarily reopening for evening traffic. Richard Burkholder, project manager for Fidelity, said he expects each road to be closed for a week. Burkholder said for North State Street, the road would be closed Monday through Thursday to allow access to Green Dragon Farmers Market & Auction on Fridays.

Quotable: “In all of the years I’ve been doing this, this is the most difficult detour route we had to come up with,” Sawyer said.

What’s next: The board will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. June 6, at the township building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.