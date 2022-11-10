When: Ephrata Township board of supervisors meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Supervisors reversed an earlier decision and agreed to install a no-parking sign at Jill Millhouse’s Hammon Avenue residence at the intersection with Meadow Valley Road.

Details: Ephrata Township officials denied her request at their Oct. 18 meeting but reconsidered after Millhouse said in a letter that parked cars “greatly” limit her ability to see while trying to exit her driveway. After consulting with the township’s traffic engineer, Township Manager Steve Sawyer agreed that parked cars can impede line of sight through the intersection.

Quotable: “There is always plenty of open street parking on Hammon Avenue; none of us see the need for public parking at this particular area near the heavily-traveled intersection,” Millhouse wrote.

Farm market: Sawyer also said he attended the grand opening of the Dutch-Way Farm Market on Oct. 26, calling it "an impressive redevelopment” and “a benefit for the Ephrata community.” Township engineer Jim Caldwell of Rettew Associates called the new grocery store a “good success story.” The Dutch-Way Farm Market and the Good’s store occupies the former Kmart building on South State Street.

What’s next: The board will meet 7 a.m. Nov. 15 in the Ephrata Township municipal building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.