When: Ephrata Township Board of supervisors meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to pass a resolution in accordance with Act 57, signed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in July. Act 57 mandates all taxing authorities, including municipalities, waive a 10% penalty for delinquent real estate taxes due to the bill not being transferred to a new property owner.

Why it matters: This provision will only apply if a property owner buys a property and does not receive the tax bill within the first year. The property owner must submit documentation to Lancaster County, which serves as the township tax collector, that he/she has owned the property for less than a year. Act 57 does not exempt people from paying real estate taxes. The provision will go into effect for the 2023 tax year.

Quotable: “It’s something we have to do,” Township Manager Steve Sawyer said.

Rezoning: Supervisors unanimously voted to table a rezoning request for 471 N. Reading Road from the owner and developer, Scott Cover. Cover is requesting for his property on North Reading Road to switch from industrial to commercial. The township is waiting for the amended petition for review.

Reason: The petition was amended to include Lynda’s Deli at 477 N. Reading Road. Sawyer said he had a conversation with the property owner of Lynda's Deli about joining the rezoning request. Sawyer also said Cover contacted his attorney to amend the petition.

Background: The rezoning request was discussed at the Sept. 6 meeting. Supervisors voted to table the petition to gather information about an adjacent property. The board also authorized Sawyer to contact the owner of Lynda's Deli, which sits on a neighboring half-acre corner lot. If Cover’s property is rezoned to commercial, Sawyer believes it doesn't make sense for the corner property to stay industrial. Currently, the gas station is a nonconforming use under industrial.

What’s next: The supervisors will begin drafting the 2023 budget at their meeting at 7 a.m. Oct. 18 in the Ephrata Township municipal building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.