When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved amending the 2022 budget to include $360,743 in supplemental appropriations from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Why it matters: Ephrata Township will be receiving its second payment of $547,054 in ARPA funds on the week of Sept. 12.

Approved allocations: Supervisors approved dedicating ARPA funds toward a 2022 Freightliner dump truck in May. Over the summer, supervisors voted unanimously to appropriate $200,000 in ARPA funding as contributions to three local fire companies — Ephrata Pioneer, Lincoln and Akron.

Reason: The township did not include any ARPA funding in the Dec. 7, 2021, budget approval due to the U.S. Treasury not finalizing the rules on how those funds could be spent until the first quarter of 2022. Municipalities are allowed to use the funds for any general government expenditure except for pensions and rainy-day funds. “We didn’t earmark any funds in our 2022 budget, but we are permitted by the second class township code to amend the budget by resolution,” Township Manager Steve Sawyer said.

2023 budget: Sawyer said ARPA funding for prospective expenditures will be incorporated in the 2023 budget, such as the Autumn Hills stormwater project.

Permit: Supervisors unanimously approved an earth disturbance permit for developer Scott Cover, who owns 471 N. Reading Road. Cover is proposing to demolish an existing 10,700-square-foot vacant office building. The area will be filled with soil from an on-site mound for backfill. Two new commercial buildings will be built on the site in 2023. Sawyer said in a Sept. 7 email the township has not received land development plans for the redevelopment project.

Township reaction: Supervisors Chair Clark Stauffer asked Cover whether he would agree to a six-month deadline for the on-site dirt mound to be removed. Cover said he was “very pleased” with that request. Although he is intending to get the project done by the end of the year, he mentioned the upcoming cold weather may affect the time frame.

Quotable: “Had we not had this pandemic, there’d be two buildings on that site at this point,” Cover said.

What’s next: The supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Ephrata Township municipal building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.