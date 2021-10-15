When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve parcel add-on consolidation plans for Garden Spot Auto Auction on Apple Street and the proposed Tommy's Express Car Wash on East Main Street (Route 322).

Why it matters: Both proposals were reviewed and approved by the Ephrata Township and Lancaster County planning commissions. Both projects are located inside the designated Ephrata-Akron urban growth area, within the suburban character zone.

Auto auction: Garden Spot Auto Auction, 1605 Apple St., is proposing a 3,022-square-foot office building, two 158-square-foot guard houses, plus additions to an existing office building totaling 4,908 square feet. The project also includes removing and replacing a storage building.

Location: The project borders Ephrata Township and Ephrata Borough, on the east side of Apple Street at the intersection with Robert Road. Township engineer Jim Caldwell said the majority of the work proposed is in the borough. However, the parking lot is in Ephrata Township.

Car wash: Supervisors also unanimously approved a preliminary final lot consolidation and land development plan for Tommy's Express Car Wash, where two 1.5-acre parcels will be created from the combining of lots. The plan was presented by Craig Smith of RGS Associates, the engineering firm that developed the plan for the car wash. Each lot would have two separate businesses. Tommy's Express Car Wash is proposed on the eastern tract, while a Mavis Discount Tire store is proposed on the western part. On the Mavis side, a 6,979-square-foot tire store would be constructed by another developer. The guidelines within the land development plan and the lot consolidation will apply to both parcels. The proposed development will include two access locations, both connecting to the signalized intersection of East Main Street and Pleasant Valley Road, at Ephrata Marketplace anchored by a Giant store.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet 7 a.m. Oct. 19 in the Ephrata Township municipal building at 265 Akron Road. Residents can also access the meeting remotely via audio with login information on the township website.