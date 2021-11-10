When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a final land development plan of Phase 4 of the Ephrata Crossing commercial development at 20 Quarry Ridge Drive, Ephrata. The applicant is Ephrata-based developer Property Investing and Management Inc. The development site is directly behind the Chipotle Restaurant and across Quarry Ridge Drive from the Home2Suites by Hilton hotel.

Project overview: Phase 4 will include three commercial buildings, two small restaurants with drive-thru lanes and a 4,688-square-foot medical building. There will be 77 parking spaces, including five spaces compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

County recommendations: Lancaster County Planning Commission senior community planner Porter Stevens made two recommendations in a Sept. 3 memorandum calling for sidewalks to be connected wherever feasible between the three proposed buildings. The county also recommends native plants to be used in the landscaping plan.

Horse ties: Township Manager Steve Sawyer recommended the development plan include horse ties outside the medical building for patrons who drive buggies, with Chair Clark Stauffer saying developers “should consider” adding horse ties.

Quotable: “These horse and buggy guys go to these places and there are no horse ties anywhere,” Stauffer said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.