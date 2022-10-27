When: Ephrata Township board of supervisors meeting, Oct. 18.

What happened: Township officials discussed a request from Ephrata Mennonite School to increase the permitted sign size. Supervisors then voted unanimously to consider and send the petition to the county and township planning commissions.

Why it matters: Currently, the township zoning ordinance allows signs for schools to be 20 square feet. Ephrata Mennonite school would like to place a 60-square-foot sign on the property. This provision would apply only to schools, colleges and universities plus religious institutions within the commercial, industrial, and industrial-institutional zoning districts. The Ephrata Mennonite school is building a new facility that will open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Quotable: “Twenty square feet is very restrictive,” Township Manager Steve Sawyer said.

Shumaker’s sendoff: Ephrata police Lt. Tom Schumaker delivered the police report to township officials for the final time. His last day with Ephrata police will be Nov. 30 after 31 years of service. Schumaker will become the coordinator of safety at Warwick School District.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Ephrata Township municipal building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.