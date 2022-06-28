When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, June 21.

What happened: The board voted 2-0 to table spending pandemic relief funds on contributions to the township’s three fire companies: Ephrata Pioneer, Lincoln and Akron. Vice Chair Ty Zerbe said the action was tabled to wait for the opinion of Supervisor Anthony Haws, who was absent. Contributions would go toward fire apparatus funds used to buy vehicles and equipment.

Why it matters: Ephrata Township will receive its second relief payment of $547,054 in July. The township will receive a total of $1.09 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The federal government issued the final rule earlier this year, allowing a “wide range of flexibility” on utilizing it for any general government purpose. Funds must be spent before Dec. 31, 2024.

Two options: Ephrata Township Manager Steve Sawyer wrote in a memo the amounts fire departments would receive if supervisors chose to allocate $150,000 or $200,000. Should the supervisors decide to allocate $150,000, Pioneer would receive $72,000; Lincoln, $58,500; and Akron, $19,500. If the allocation is $200,000, Pioneer would receive $96,000; Lincoln, $78,000; Akron, $26,000.

Consultant report: In December 2020, Ephrata Borough hired an outside consultant, Jerry Ozog, to prepare a report to show examples of a funding allocation formula for fire company allocations by municipalities. The formula utilized was the assessed value of the property protected, service area population and the number of calls.

Quotable: “We do want to plan for how we’re spending that money,” Sawyer said.

Officials weigh in: Chair Clark Stauffer said the township should allocate $150,000 and can always add the extra $50,000 if needed. He added that officials have time to think about how to spend the federal relief money. Zerbe said he was fine with either amount.

What’s next: Sawyer said Haws will be absent for the 7 p.m. July 5 meeting. Supervisors will possibly decide on the fire contributions at the 7 a.m. July 19 meeting. Both meetings will be held at the municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.