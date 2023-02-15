When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: During public comment, David and Paula Palm, of 63 Brookfield Dr., expressed concerns about street lights in the Eastbrooke development not being repaired, creating “dark and unsafe” conditions. David Palm said street lights in the development have been out of order since 2019 and he has reported it previously with “no response” from the township.

Township response: Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the township street lights are owned and maintained by PPL Electric Utilities. All residents pay their electric bills for their property directly to PPL. Ephrata Township pays PPL for the cost of the streetlights, which are located within the township’s street right-of-way. He said the process for reporting broken street lights is that township administrative assistant Jennifer Carvell takes the call from residents and then provides PPL with the street light number. PPL Electric then would issue a work order for the requested street light. Carvell then said the latest update on repairs for Brookfield Drive was the PPL was waiting for a matching replacement pole to come back in stock. Board of supervisors Chair Clark Stauffer said he will contact PPL. “We need to get on that,” Stauffer said.

Quotable: “I feel like I shouldn't have to pay the bill until it's fixed," David Palm said, adding he pays his $82 annual bill, calling it, “frustrating.”

VFW: Supervisors also voted unanimously to allow the Cocalico Valley/Ephrata Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3376 to participate in a trash pickup event along the Warwick Ephrata Rail Trail. The event will serve as an annual Day of Service on May 6 for the VFW. The cleanup will begin on the Main Street portion of Ephrata Borough to the Millway Road intersection, which includes portions of Ephrata Township and Akron Borough. Stauffer described the request as a “great idea” and appreciated the work being done by VFW Post members to keep the rail trail clean.

Appointments: Supervisors voted to appoint Supervisor Anthony Haws as the stormwater management inspector, replacing John Weber. The board also voted to appoint Becker Engineering as the water and sewer lateral inspector.

Next meeting: The board of supervisors will hold its next meeting on Feb. 21 at 7 a.m.