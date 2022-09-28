When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 20.

What happened: Ephrata Public Library Executive Director Penny Talbert gave an update to township officials about the library. She also thanked township officials for allowing the installation of the Story Walk signage path in the township park. She then requested Ephrata Township contribute $43,800 for 2023, although supervisors did not act on this item.

Why it matters: The contribution request is an increase of 20% from the 2022 donation. Ephrata Township donated $36,500 to the Ephrata Public Library for 2022. The additional contribution will go toward staffing and operating costs.

Library stats: While commemorating its 60th anniversary, the Ephrata Public Library serves 35,189 people. Township residents check out an average of 4.7 print items per capita. Last year, residents checked out 4.1 items per capita. The library issued 805 new library cards so far in 2022.

Grant: Talbert said the library received a $45,000 workforce development grant from the state Department of Labor. The grant money covers workforce development classes and services from PA CareerLink counselors. CareerLink was able to establish an Ephrata satellite office near the library. Career counselors work in the library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Township reaction: Supervisors Chair Clark Stauffer said the township will consider the request while drafting the 2023 budget.

Quotable: “We know already that we are going to have to raise even more money than we ever raised before, and we’ve always raised a lot of money,” Talbert said.

Trick-or-treat night: Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to set trick-or-treat in Ephrata Township from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, with a rain date of Nov. 1 at that same time. The rain date will go into effect if the township determines that the weather on Oct. 31 is unfit.

What’s next: The Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Ephrata Township municipal building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.