When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, July 18.

What happened: Ephrata Township officials heard a contract proposal from Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department to provide future policing services in the township. The township currently contracts services from Ephrata Police Department, which on July 11 offered to renew its contract for five years. The board took no action taken on either proposal.

Background: On March 21, supervisors voted to approve a feasibility study with NLCRPD, headquartered in Clay Township. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the township contacted NLCRPD to seek a proposal for future services. The township’s contract with Ephrata Police will end Dec. 31, 2024.

Quotable: “Regional policing is the future, not just here but the entire county,” said NLCRPD Lt. Josh Kilgore, in a presentation at the supervisors meeting.

Staffing: Kilgore told the board a potential move by the township to the regional police department would require the hiring of 10 additional officers, which he believes is “more than enough coverage.”

Projected cost: Should Ephrata Township enter a contract with NLCRPD in 2025, it would pay a projected $1,740,488. If the township remains with borough police in 2025, the estimated cost would be $2,162,634. Ephrata’s contract proposal shows annual increases between 3% and 3.95%, Sawyer said after the meeting. The township’s annual cost for policing this year accounts for 54% of its general fund budget.

Board reaction: Supervisor Tony Haws has been a part of police negotiations with Sawyer on behalf of the township. Haws said in a July 20 email he is “still digesting both Ephrata PD’s and Regional’s proposals.” He is also talking to some Ephrata Township residents for their feedback.

What’s next: If Ephrata Township intends to contract with NLCRPD, Kilgore said the board will need to make a decision by October, when the regional police force begins drafting its 2024 budget. The board of supervisors will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.