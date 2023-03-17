When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, March 7.

What happened: Supervisors voted to approve a text amendment request from the Ephrata Mennonite School to allow signs larger than 20 square feet in commercial and industrial zoning districts, following a public hearing.

Why it matters: Ephrata Mennonite School is planning to place a 60-square-foot sign on the property. The text amendment revises the township zoning ordinance to allow public recreation areas, schools, colleges and churches to follow signage requirements designated for the township's commercial and industrial zoning districts, up to 80 square feet. Previously, the township zoning ordinance required schools to have signs up to 20 square feet, regardless of the zoning district.

Applied areas: This provision will only apply to schools, colleges and universities plus religious institutions within the commercial, industrial and industrial-institutional zoning districts. There will be no change for the signage requirements if a school was built in the agricultural or residential zoning districts in Ephrata Township, which is subjected to a 20-square-foot maximum.

Background: Ephrata Mennonite School is building a new school building that will open in the 2023-24 school year located on Stevens Road, within the township’s industrial institutional zoning district. Randy Bergey of Horst Signs said the sign will have a 49-square-foot area for messaging school announcements and a 4-by-7-foot “Ephrata Mennonite School” lighted sign cabinet. The sign will be supported by brick pillars and steel.

Quotable: “It’s really illogical to subject these facilities to more stringent standards than other types of businesses,” Ephrata Mennonite School attorney Peter Wertz of McNees, Wallace and Nurick Law Firm said.

What’s next: The supervisors will hold the next meeting at 7 a.m. March 21.