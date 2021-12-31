When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: Lakeside Villas homeowner association President Craig Ebersole addressed a Nov. 5 letter regarding a commercial/residential junction at Lakeview Road.

Why it matters: The neighborhood has seen a surge in vehicles speeding through to access nearby commercial entities as a shortcut, from East Fulton Street to Pleasant Valley Road. The increasing cut-through traffic to access the new commercial areas is concerning to residents of Lakeside Villas, a community of 39 three-to-five-bedroom homes with families with young children. The supervisors took no action.

Options: The first option was keeping the access from the residential to the commercial side of Lakeview Road closed. The second option would be the township approving a gated system provided by Lakeside Villas for vehicle entry at the junction of the commercial and residential intersections. Vehicles of residents, township and emergency personnel would receive access. The third option would alter Lakeview Road traffic flow to become a one-way road, through the residential side.

Engineer’s feedback: Township engineer Jim Caldwell said there was “validity" to the concerns of the residents of Lakeside Villas. However, he said the streets discussed within the residential and commercial zones are private. The roads in question are private streets but are intended for public dedication to Ephrata Township as part of its public road system. He said once they become public streets, the township can do a traffic study on limiting the size of vehicles. While responding to the one-way designation option, he said the road would have to meet state Department of Transportation requirements to receive that designation. He also advised township officials that a road cannot become a one-way street unless the conditions are “warranted” and necessary.

Quotable: “It’s a consensus that we would love to see anything possibly done to mitigate this," Ebersole said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the Ephrata Township municipal building located at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.