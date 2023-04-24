When: Ephrata Township board of supervisors meeting, April 18.

What happened: Supervisors voted to award a road paving contract to New Enterprise Inc. to pave three roads in Ephrata Township.

Details: Roads to be paved later this year are Dutchman Avenue, Pleasant View Drive and Michelle Drive. Each road will receive base repair, milling, paving, fabric, scratch course and wearing course. The township does not yet have a schedule on when the roads will be reconstructed and repaved, Township Manager Steve Sawyer said. Roadwork in Ephrata Township is typically completed in June or July.

Cost: New Enterprise’s bid of $118,782.75 came in lower than the $146,006.63 bid from H&K Group Inc., said Ephrata Township Manager Steve Sawyer, in an email. In fact, the project will cost less than the budgeted amount of $120,926. The township will be utilizing its liquid fuels allocation to fund the paving project. The township received $328,583.31 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in March.

What’s next: The board will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on May 2 at the township building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.