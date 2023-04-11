When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, April 4.

What happened: Supervisors voted to approve closing East Mohler Church Road for curbing, installing a stormwater inlet box and piping work to be completed by Hunter Creek Builders LLC, for a nine single-family homes project. The action by supervisors also includes a future repaving and reconstruction of East Mohler Church Road at a date to be determined. Township Manager Steve Sawyer wrote Ephrata Township does not have a schedule yet on when the road will be reconstructed and repaved.

Why it matters: This will be the second time this year East Mohler Church Road will be closed. East Mohler Church Road was closed in January for the installation of water and sewer laterals plus utility trenches. Sawyer wrote after the meeting the installation of the storm water inlet will collect stormwater and remove it from the road surface.

Details: Sawyer said the closure will last one day. Ideally, the township is eyeing to place the same conditions for the road closure as the January project. One condition is for the closure to be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. He said after the meeting a date for the closure has not been confirmed. Board Chair Clark Stauffer said the closure should not be on a Friday due to the Green Dragon farmers market at 955 N. State St., which operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.

Quotable: “There is no way to do those improvements safely or rationally without closing the road,” Sawyer said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold its next meeting at 7 a.m. April 18.