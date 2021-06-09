When: Ephrata Township Supervisors meeting, live and via video streaming, June 1.

What happened: Township supervisors passed the final revised plan for Signature Custom Cabinetry for a building addition.

Background: Signature Custom Cabinetry is proposing an 8,840-square-foot, two-story building addition to be used as office space. The plan will combine two tracts of land at 430 and 434 Springville Road into a 9-acre tract. The existing office building at 430 Springville Road will be converted from office space to a maintenance and storage building. The board approved the plan with conditions recommended by RETTEW, the township’s engineer.

Closing Carpenter Road: The board approved the closing of Carpenter Road the third week of June so the state Department of Transportation can replace a bridge on nearby Lincoln Road. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the concern is that trucks would use Carpenter Road as an unofficial detour and not obey a 3-ton weight limit.

July meeting change: The board will meet only once next month, at 7 p.m. July 13.