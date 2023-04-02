When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, March 21.

What happened: Supervisors voted to approve a feasibility study with the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police for future police services. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the township contacted Northern Lancaster County Regional to see if they were interested in submitting a proposal for police services.

Why it matters: Currently, the township contracts police services with the Ephrata Police Department in Ephrata Borough. The contract will end Dec. 31, 2024. Sawyer said the township has begun renegotiating with the borough on a new five-year contract. A new contract with either organization would begin in 2025.

Budget impact: Currently, Ephrata Township allocates more than $2 million to fund police services from the borough, which accounts for 54% of the general fund budget. Board Chair Clark Stauffer said he has read nearby municipalities allocate 30% to 40% of their general fund budgets toward police. Neighboring Clay Township, which is served by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, allocates $708,502 out of a $2.2 million budget, amounting to 32%.

Cost: Ephrata Township would be responsible to cover costs for the regional police to conduct the feasibility study. In a Feb. 27 letter, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen wrote the cost should not exceed $25,000, which is nonrefundable. Should Ephrata Township join the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Commission, any costs from the feasibility study may be reimbursed.

Quotable: “We’ve received excellent police service from Ephrata Borough,” Sawyer said.

What’s next: Supervisors will decide on the future of policing in Ephrata Township after receiving and reviewing both a proposed contract from Ephrata Police and the results of the feasibility study from Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. The board of supervisors will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. April 4.