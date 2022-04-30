When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, April 19.

What happened: The supervisors voted unanimously to award a bid for the Cocalico Creek restoration project to Flyway Excavating Inc. for $798,720. Flyway Excavating Inc. was the only bid received.

Why it matters: Last September, the township estimated the project costs at approximately $400,000. The township was awarded $145,300 in grant funding from the Lancaster Clean Water Fund. In 2020, Ephrata Township was awarded a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnership Program grant for the project in the amount of $195,980. Even though the cost came in higher than previously estimated, Township Manager Steve Sawyer recommended the supervisors accept the bid based on the fact this is the township’s pollution reduction plan project. Sawyer said the township is continuing to seek additional grants to fund the project.

Background: The Cocalico Creek restoration project will serve as the township’s pollution reduction project for its municipal separate storm sewer system program, required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The plan involves restoring 16 acres of land along 2,800 feet of the Cocalico Creek by installing a three-zone multifunctional riparian buffer and a canoe/kayak launch area; enhancing in-stream structures for streambank stabilization; restoring floodplains and wetlands; and installing educational signage. The project is estimated to begin in May or June 2023.

Applying ARPA: Sawyer said utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project was a “worst-case scenario.” American Rescue Plan Act funds would only be utilized if the township does not receive additional grant funding. The township received the first payment of $547,054 last summer. Sawyer said it is fortunate the township was able to accumulate $341,280 in grant money to fund the project. Had it not been for the grant money, the township would’ve spent approximately $800,000 of its $1,094,108 in ARPA funds on the project alone.

Quotable: “Our goal is not to use half of our ARPA funds on this project,” Sawyer said.

ARPA ideas: In an April 12 memorandum, Sawyer gave guidance to the supervisors on how the township should direct its American Rescue Plan Act funding. He recommended that the supervisors should wait until a determination on whether additional grant funding becomes available for the Cocalico Creek project. Project ideas include donations to local fire company apparatus funds, maintenance of township-owned properties, and a lake clearing and grading project at the township park.

Supervisor’s comment: Vice-chair Ty Zerbe inquired about the deadline for spending the federal money. Sawyer said the township has plenty of time to use the money with the deadline being Dec. 31, 2024.

What’s next: The supervisors will meet next at 7 p.m. May 2 in the municipal building, 265 Akron Road.