When: Ephrata Township supervisors reorganizational meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: The board will retain its leadership for 2023 with Clark Stauffer as chair, Ty Zerbe as vice chair and Anthony Haws as secretary. Steve Sawyer will remain as township manager and zoning officer.

Contractors: Contractors returning to the township are Anthony P. Schimaneck of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane as township solicitor, and Jim Caldwell of Rettew Associates as township engineer. Associated building inspections LLC will serve as the township building inspectors.

Reappointments: Supervisors unanimously reappointed Lamarr Stauffer to the planning commission. Supervisors unanimously reappointed Kevin Seibert to the township zoning hearing board.

Sewer authority board: Supervisors appointed Carl Haws to the Ephrata Sewer Authority board. He replaces John Michel.

Audit: Supervisors unanimously approved appointing accounting firm Trout CPA to perform the 2022 audit of the township's finances.

Next meeting: The board meets on Jan. 17 at 7 a.m. at the Ephrata Township building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.