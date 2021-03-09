When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, March 2, live and via video webcast.

What happened: The board approved occupancy limits for Ephrata Community Park’s pavilion rentals and ballfield use, in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols. Supervisors agreed to post signs in the pavilion and require renters to sign a waiver.

Background: When the pandemic began last spring, the township did not allow pavilion rentals or use of the soccer and baseball fields. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said he believes the township can provide an opportunity for rentals and still comply with state regulations.

Large-group restrictions: Sawyer believes events in the park fall under the state’s gathering limits that cap maximum occupancy for outdoor events at 20%.

Quotable: “Unfortunately with our pavilion, we have a maximum capacity every year of 100,” Sawyer said. “So if we limit it to 20%, that is only 20 people that can attend a reunion, a wedding reception, or whatever the event is, which certainly may impact a lot of people who decided to rent a pavilion. Most people rent a pavilion because the group is too large to do at someone’s home or backyard.”

Next steps: Groups will need to sign a waiver, which is in addition to agreements the township has on file for pavilion rentals and applications for use of the soccer and baseball fields. If groups are unable to comply with the occupancy limit, they may request a refund or roll the reservation over until next year. Supervisors requested that occupancy limits be posted inside the pavilion. Renters will be responsible to clean all surfaces before and after the event, and that rule will be stated on a sign.

Redevelopment plan tabled: The board tabled a sketch plan for redevelopment of 887 E. Main St., which is a Sunoco gas station and convenience store. The sketch plan calls for razing the existing gas station and replacing it with a new building with commercial use on the first floor and residential apartments on the second floor. Sawyer said apartments shown on the plan are not a permitted use in the mixed-use zoning district. The item will be on the March 16 meeting agenda.

Communication tower: The board authorized a final draft for an ordinance dealing with communication towers for 5G network for cellular equipment. The final draft will come back to the board for review. These communication towers are small boxes mounted on existing utility poles, requiring approval by special exception. The process allows the township to participate and certain conditions can be added.