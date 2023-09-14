Several hundred people gathered Tuesday at the LCBC Ephrata church to tell Ephrata Township supervisors they are happy with their police service as it is, and they don’t want it to change.

The township, which contracts with Ephrata Borough to provide coverage for its 10,000plus residents, has been driven by price pressures to look elsewhere for police service — specifically to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, which serves Clay, Warwick and Penn townships and East Petersburg Borough.

The potential move has drawn the ire of residents, 689 of whom signed a petition presented to township solicitor Tony Schimaneck on Tuesday saying they want to stay with Ephrata Police Department.

Simon Fry, who helps run the Frysville Farms family greenhouse business on the township’s eastern edge, told supervisors that residents have established a rapport with the police force, and that relationship has value.

“That comfort level is something you can feel. It’s something you can’t put a cost to it, but it’s there,” Fry said.

The actual cost of that relationship would be about $2.16 million a year for the next five years if the township extends its contract with the borough. Northern Regional is proposing a 10-year partnership with an annual payment starting around $1.74 million — a cost that may fluctuate. Joining the regional force also would cost the township about $940,000 in one-time initial fees.

The township’s contract with the borough expires at the end of 2024, and supervisors must decide in the next month whether to make the switch. The borough is offering a $200,000 “loyalty credit” to be applied to the township’s 2024 payments if the township re-ups with the borough.

Despite vocal opposition from residents over the last month, township supervisors are exploring an alternative to re-signing with the borough because police coverage is taking up what they say is an outsize share of the township’s $4.6 million annual budget.

And at least one township resident, Janelle Horst, of West Trout Run Road, echoed the supervisors’ fiscal concerns Tuesday. “Are businesses and you all willing to pay more taxes if the taxes go up, because it is a big part of the township’s budget?” Horst said. “I hear a lot of grumbling and complaining when taxes go up.”

Police Chief Josh Kilgore and 33 officers make up the Northern Regional force, Kilgore said via email prior to Tuesday’s meeting. Covering Ephrata Township would require an additional 10 officers: eight patrol officers, an additional detective and an additional supervisor.

Kilgore said the regional force could dedicate four to 12 officers to patrolling the township “depending on the scenario.”

Ephrata Police Department has covered the township since 2005, when the borough and township police departments merged. The department has 33 sworn officers.

Ephrata Chief Chris McKim said the department does not dedicate a specific number of officers to the township, which completely surrounds the borough. Ephrata police have patrol zones that include both the township and the borough.

The township will begin drafting its 2024 budget in October and will reach a decision on police coverage in the next month or two. The next supervisors meeting is at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the township building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.