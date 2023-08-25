When: Ephrata Township board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: Township Manager Steve Sawyer announced the township is working to coordinate a joint presentation event with Ephrata Borough and Northern Lancaster County Regional police departments for the public to hear proposals from each. The event is tentatively set for 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Sawyer said by email Aug. 17.

Background: Officials are in the process of deciding which police department will serve the township for the future. The current borough police contract ends Dec. 31, 2024. A new five-year contract with either organization will begin January 2025.

By the numbers: If the township remains with borough police in 2025, the estimated cost for the first year would be $2.2 million, which an average increase of 3.5% per year. A $200,000 “loyalty credit” would be applied to the township’s 2024 payments. If the township chooses NLCRPD, it would contribute a projected $1.74 million for the first year with an estimated annual increase of 5%. There would also be start-up and buy-in costs of $941,492.

Quotable: “I respect and like the borough police department. Sometimes you have to do some things to get their attention,” Chair Clark Stauffer said.

Budget: Stauffer said the township currently allocates 54% of its budget to fund police services. While acknowledging the importance of public safety and policing, he said the township is trying to provide the best police service at the cheapest cost. He also shared he's noticed nearby municipalities allocate 30%-40% for police services.

Joint presentation: At the upcoming event, both police departments would give their presentations, answer questions and allow public officials to hear additional comments.

Also: Supervisor Tony Haws also suggested the slideshow presentations from both departments be posted on the township's website for public viewing.

Quotable: “I want everything in this thing to be open and transparent,” Stauffer said.

What’s next: The location for the joint presentation hasn’t been determined. Supervisors will make a final decision this fall which police department will serve Ephrata Township for the future. The next supervisors meeting is Sept. 5.