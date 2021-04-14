When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, April 5, live and via video webcast.

What happened: The board passed a final draft of a zoning ordinance amendment dealing with communication towers for 5G network for cellular equipment. Now the ordinance amendment will be submitted to the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the township’s local planning commission for review.

Background: These communication towers are small boxes that are most often mounted on existing utility poles. The boxes primarily transmit data. The township’s previous zoning ordinance did not cover this type of small communication tower.

Intent: Business manager Steve Sawyer said the 5G network and these boxes are to fill in some of the gaps where coverage is low and there is not enough data if everyone is on their cellphone, smart phone or other communication devices.

Quotable: “A lot of this language in here, basically, mirrors what Warwick Township had,” Sawyer said. “We made some changes, changing a conditional use approval to a special exception and we also put a little more strict regulations in place for utility poles if they are installed, where they can be located, how far from the edge of the parkway, etc. I think this ordinance makes sense. I’ve got requests from Clay Township and West Cocalico and, I believe, Elizabeth (townships). I got contacted from three municipalities that are interested in a similar ordinance and would like a copy of our draft.”

Temporary road closure: Supervisors approved a temporary closure of Carpenter Road.

Improvement needed: PennDOT will be replacing a bridge on Lincoln Road beginning in June. The staffs at Warwick, Clay and Ephrata townships recommended supervisors consider a temporary closure of Carpenter Road while Lincoln Road is closed to avoid more traffic on Carpenter. The existing bridge over Hammer Creek on Carpenter Road has a weight limit of 3 tons and has been reduced several times. The bridge is in desperate need of improvement, Sawyer said. Warwick Township owns half the bridge. Clay and Ephrata townships each own a quarter, said Sawyer, who noted that Warwick already has approved a temporary closure and that Clay is planning to do so.

Dates: Sawyer said the PennDOT project is scheduled to start June 7 and run through September. The townships would like to close the road prior to June 7, he said.