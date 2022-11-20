When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to renew a three-year contract to provide funding for a school resource officer serving in the Ephrata Area School District, primarily at Ephrata High School. The agreement will last from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025.

Why it matters: The current three-year contract expires at the end of this year. The school resource officer is sworn in full-time Ephrata police officer, John Hirneisen. Ephrata Area School District and four district municipalities — Ephrata Township, Ephrata Borough, Clay Township and Akron Borough — commit funding toward his salary and benefits.

Funding percentage: The Ephrata Area School District will provide 50% of the funding for the school resource officer. The rest will be paid for by the four municipalities within the district. Each municipality’s share is determined by student population, to which Ephrata Township will commit 25.44% in each of the three years.

Township contribution: In 2023, Ephrata Township is projected to contribute $20,796 toward the school resource officer. By the end of the contract in 2025, Ephrata Township will contribute $22,649 as its yearly contribution.

Quotable: “My recommendation is to not pull this resource because we want to have a pulse of what's going on in the community, what’s going on at the schools,” Ephrata Chief of Police John Petrick said, calling it a “valuable resource.”

Rezoning: Supervisors unanimously voted to forward a rezoning request to the township and county planning commissions for their review. Developer Scott Cover is requesting that his property on 471 N. Reading Road be rezoned from industrial to commercial.

Reason: The petition was amended in October by Cover to include Lynda’s Deli at 477 N. Reading Road. Sawyer said he had a conversation with the property owner of Lynda’s Deli about joining the rezoning request and is interested in participating. If Cover’s property is rezoned to commercial, Sawyer believes it doesn't make sense for the corner property to stay industrial. Currently, the gas station is a nonconforming use under industrial.

What’s next: The supervisors will approve the 2023 budget at their next meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in the township municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.