When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 1, with Vice Chair Ty Zerbe, Township Manager Steve Sawyer and engineer Jim Caldwell absent.

What happened: Township supervisors voted 2-0 to table a zoning amendment petition by Good’s Inc. as part of its plan to redevelop the former Ephrata Kmart at 1127 S. State St. Good’s is planning a retail store and a Dutch-Way Farm Market the site. The petition, presented by attorney Peter Wertz of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, was tabled due to no mention of the community service announcement clause. Supervisor Anthony Haws said after the meeting Good’s Inc. and its attorneys can resubmit the petition at the next meeting.

At issue: Over the past month, Ephrata Township officials held discussions with Claudia Shank and Peter Wertz of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC about the possible zoning ordinance amendment petition regarding electronic variable messaging signs. Good’s Inc. is requesting the zoning ordinance to be amended to shorten the messages on the signs from 15 minutes to 20 seconds. Officials had safety concerns from the requested 20-second interval, which they said may cause a distraction to motorists on Route 272 (South State Street) and Rothsville Road. Both roads are high traffic volume roadways.

Also: Good’s Inc. had two requests to amend the number of signs allowed on the property and the brightness of each sign.

Supervisor’s question: Board Chair Clark Stauffer asked solicitor Tony Schimaneck as to whether the township could revise the ordinance in the future if a one-minute interval between messages on electronic variable messaging signs proves to be concerning. The solicitor said the township “will always have that option.”

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Ephrata Township municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.