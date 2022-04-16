When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, April 5.

What happened: Township supervisors, after holding a public hearing, unanimously passed a zoning amendment regulating electronic variable messaging signs that motorists see along highways. The new text amendment changes the message interval rate from 15 minutes to 1 minute. The new law also regulates daytime brightness and the number of signs allowed.

Why it matters: Since January, township officials have gone back and forth with retailer Good’s Inc. on a request to amend the zoning ordinance to allow two electronic variable messaging signs, with the goal of agreeing on a message interval rate. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said Lancaster County Planning Commission recommended bringing Ephrata Township “more in line” with neighboring municipalities’ regulations. He said the township Planning Commission “didn’t see a problem” and recommended amending the ordinance. “We worked on this proposed text amendment for several months before the board thought it was in a format that was OK to send to the planning commissions for their review,” Sawyer said.

Background: When Good’s first proposed the addition of two electronic signs at the site of a future department store and supermarket at the intersection of State Street (Route 272) and Rothsville Road, township supervisors balked at changing the message interval rate from 15 minutes to 1 minute, citing safety concerns for motorists. Previously, Ephrata Township allowed only one sign per property.

Other business: Supervisors held a separate public hearing before unanimously approving zoning amendments to regulate short-term lodging rentals and small wireless facilities.

Short-term rentals: Sawyer explained the township noticed an error in the short-term rental ordinance passed two years ago that required a new certificate of occupancy — changing the use classification from residential to commercial. The amendment creates two types of short-term rentals. Short-term rentals in operation for less than 120 days in one calendar year will keep their classifications as single-family dwellings and apply for a temporary short-term rental authorization from the township Zoning Hearing Board. A property owner who is utilizing it as a short-term rental for more than 120 days in a single year must be held to the same regulations as a commercial hotel or motel.

Wireless infrastructure: A small wireless facilities ordinance is needed to comply a new state law allowing the deployment of equipment along streets to support 5G wireless internet and cell phone service.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 a.m. April 19 at the Ephrata Township municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.