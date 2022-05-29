When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, May 17.

What happened: The supervisors voted unanimously to allow kayaks for a snakehead fishing tournament on Quarry Lake at the township community park from sunrise to sundown June 25.

Why it matters: The decision originates from a request at the May 3 meeting from Lancaster fisherman Michael Pertrotsky to fish on Quarry Lake with a kayak. Kayaking for any purpose on Quarry Lake is prohibited along with swimming. Snakeheads are confirmed to be in Quarry Lake. Township Manager Steve Sawyer presented photos from Fishbrain, a fishing app used to track types of fish, share and document fish catches. He presented two photos of snakeheads that he said were “definitely” and “easily recognizable” at the park.

Background: Previously, Pertrosky requested to fish for snakeheads, an invasive species, on two separate days. In response, Ephrata Township expressed concerns over kayaker access from the parking lot to Quarry Lake and setting precedents. Sawyer said the township has considered possibly changing the ordinance to allow kayaks and canoes in the future.

Rules: Supervisors Chair Clark Stauffer noted the township will allow only the first 10 people who register to participate. Registration for the tournament requires a $25 entry fee. Sawyer told officials the event is called The Gauntlet, which is sponsored by Pasadena, Maryland-based outdoors YouTube channel Amped Up Fishing. Sawyer recommended supervisors approve only one day instead of the requested two days. He added that if someone qualifies for the next round in July, the participant would have to request permission from the township to use the lake.

Zerbe’s connections: Vice Chair Ty Zerbe told Ephrata Township officials about his conversations with connections to the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. The commission told him that allowing kayaks and the tournament is up to the township’s discretion. However, they asked for the township to send any information on any snakeheads caught to them for record-keeping.

Quotable: “It's a contest for the betterment of the waterways in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Stauffer said.

What’s next: The supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. May 17 in the township municipal building at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.