When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Township supervisors approved the revised final plan by local retailer Good’s Store to develop a new store and a supermarket at the former Ephrata Kmart. Kevin Varner, of Diehm & Sons Inc., a Lititz-based land planning firm, presented the plan to the board.

Background: Good’s Store, which describes itself as a general store for the whole family, is working on a land development project estimated to cost more than $7 million. Good’s is proposing to redevelop the 10.4-acre property at 1127 S. State St. into a 46,471-square-foot store and a 41,590-square-foot Dutch-Way Farm Market. The former Kmart site closed in February 2020 after 38 years of operation.

Details: A new loading dock is proposed for the back of the existing building. New covered entrances are proposed for the two new stores. The board approved a traffic evaluation study, as well as a wetlands study.

New bikes: Ephrata police Chief John Petrick informed the board that the department recently put three new electric bicycles into service. The $12,000 bicycles were donated by WellSpan Health.