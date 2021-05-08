When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, May 4 live and video webcast.

What happened: The board passed conditional approval for two utility plans for Comcast Cable Co.

Background: Comcast, which is began serving Ephrata-area businesses about a year ago, is now expanding its cable and internet services into residential neighborhoods in Ephrata Township. The first approval includes all the streets in the Eastbrooke development, while the second approval includes Summerlyn Greens, Misty Meadows, Meadow View, Overlook, Hilltop and Green Lawn developments.

What’s next: Township Manager Steve Sawyer said Ephrata Township asked Comcast to provide a schedule for final restoration of the streets and sidewalks completed with underground work. Township staff will review the proposed schedule prior to releasing the permits for Comcast.

Pavilion restrictions: Based on Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest comments on reducing COVID-19 restrictions, Sawyer said the township, with the board’s approval, could start renting the pavilion at the Ephrata Township Community Park at the full occupancy after Memorial Day. Full occupancy is 100 people. Currently, the limit is 50.