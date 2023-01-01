When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 20.

What happened: Township officials announced detours for the upcoming closure of East Mohler Church Road, which will occur from Jan. 2-16. Water and sewer laterals and utility trenches are scheduled to be installed on the road.

Detours: Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the detour plan includes three state roads, which required the approval of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Hahnstown Road, Glenwood Drive, Valley View Drive and North State Street will remain open for motorists to use.

Details: East Mohler Church Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on Fridays. The exemption is in place due to the close proximity of the Green Dragon Farmers Market and Auction at 955 N State St., which operates on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any surface disturbances will be covered by asphalt or asphalt cold patches.

Project background: Nine single-family homes will be built along the road. Originally, the work was supposed to occur in November. In a Dec. 1 email, Hunter Creek LLC operations Manager Ben Hasson wrote material delays and scheduling conflicts delayed the project to January.

Quotable: “There is no way to do those lateral connections without closing the road,” Sawyer said.

Next meeting: The board will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.