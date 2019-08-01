- When: Supervisors meeting, July 2.

- What happened: Ephrata Township’s office building in the 200 block of Akron Road is having its heating and cooling system replaced, officials said.

- The cost: The project is estimated to run about $140,000, township Manager Steve Sawyer said.

- Background: The building’s current HVAC system is 27 years old and is incurring significant costs through repairs and replacements of old components. At a prior meeting, the board directed staff to move forward with Vertex Mechanical to create bidding specifications for the project. Vince Youndt of Vertex estimated that the township should see at least a 50% energy savings.

- Timeline: The project will be done in two phases, beginning with the upstairs of the building. If appropriate bids are accepted, the project may begin as early as this fall.

- Other business: A few members of the Akron Fire Company, including Akron Deputy Chief Justin Gehman, attended the supervisors meeting to confer about an upcoming community fire company study to address funding and personnel issues to ensure adequate emergency response. “Any decisions you make regarding funding, whether it’s a fire tax or whatever, since that may affect all fire companies in the area, we’d like to be informed,” Gehman told township officials. Sawyer said he expects the cost of the study to be $14,520. Sawyer recommends the township participate and pay a portion of the fee with the condition that volunteers of Pioneer and Lincoln fire companies also agree to participate in the study.