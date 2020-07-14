When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, July 7.

What happened: The board agreed to send Ephrata Township’s contribution of $9,400 to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force for 2020. The amount is based on the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors’ recommendation of one dollar per capita.

Also: That contribution will come with a letter addressed to Lancaster County commissioners and the Lancaster County district attorney that “strongly requests” the county fully fund the drug task force in years 2021 and beyond. The letter also recommends that the county “end reliance on voluntary donations” and forfeiture funds as a means of funding a countywide public safety program.

Other business: The board rescinded the township’s disaster emergency declaration in place since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. The action came as a result of Lancaster County being moved to the green phase of reopening on June 26.