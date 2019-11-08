When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 15.
What happened: The board approved the township’s preliminary 2020 budget that includes a real estate tax increase of 0.1 mill, increasing the real estate tax from 1.17 mills to 1.27 mills, if adopted. Total spending is projected at $3.47 million.
What it means: For a homeowner with a property assessed at $200,000, the tax would result in an additional $20. The 0.1 mill tax increase would result in an additional $78,000 of revenue, said Township Manager Steve Sawyer.
Cost drivers: The primary reasons for the proposed tax increase, Sawyer explained, is to carry out a state-mandated water pollution control plan, replacing the HVAC system in the township building and to address the rising cost of police protection. Police costs in 2020, representing 53% of projected expenditures, will be $1,849,786. That’s a $75,000 increase over 2019. The budget includes the township’s portion of the cost of a school resource officer for 2020 and a contribution to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.
Road projects: The township plans to resurface Glenwood Drive and seal Royer Road and Brubaker Road.
Public services: The township is contributing $122,500 to ambulance and fire companies. The budget also includes contributions to the Ephrata Public Library, $36,500, and to the Ephrata Recreation Center’s Youth Summer Program, $5,400.
What’s next: Supervisors will vote to adopt the 2020 budget at 7 p.m. Dec. 3.